Los Angeles, CA
4617 willis ave 18
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4617 willis ave 18

4617 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Sherman Oaks
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4617 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
large, sunny, completely remodeled, great location - Property Id: 106146

Large and beautiful, fully remodeled 1 bedroom in the best part of Sherman Oaks. 2nd floor, sunny, wood floors, fireplace, large balcony, pool, security, new bathroom and more. Walk to best part of Ventura Blvd. Walk to restaurants, gym, stores, theaters, grocery store,etc. Family owned and operated. A must see. Won't last long. Electric car chargers on premises. Move in incentives available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106146
Property Id 106146

(RLNE5392556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 willis ave 18 have any available units?
4617 willis ave 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 willis ave 18 have?
Some of 4617 willis ave 18's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 willis ave 18 currently offering any rent specials?
4617 willis ave 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 willis ave 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4617 willis ave 18 is pet friendly.
Does 4617 willis ave 18 offer parking?
No, 4617 willis ave 18 does not offer parking.
Does 4617 willis ave 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 willis ave 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 willis ave 18 have a pool?
Yes, 4617 willis ave 18 has a pool.
Does 4617 willis ave 18 have accessible units?
No, 4617 willis ave 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 willis ave 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 willis ave 18 has units with dishwashers.
