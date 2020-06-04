4617 willis ave 18

Amenities
large, sunny, completely remodeled, great location - Property Id: 106146
Large and beautiful, fully remodeled 1 bedroom in the best part of Sherman Oaks. 2nd floor, sunny, wood floors, fireplace, large balcony, pool, security, new bathroom and more. Walk to best part of Ventura Blvd. Walk to restaurants, gym, stores, theaters, grocery store,etc. Family owned and operated. A must see. Won't last long. Electric car chargers on premises. Move in incentives available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106146
Property Id 106146
(RLNE5392556)