4615 South GRAMERCY Place
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM
1 of 11
4615 South GRAMERCY Place
4615 South Gramercy Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
4615 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central
Amenities
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large, open floor plan and huge lot with large front and back yards. Classic craftstmen style on a quiet street close to transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4615 South GRAMERCY Place have any available units?
4615 South GRAMERCY Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4615 South GRAMERCY Place have?
Some of 4615 South GRAMERCY Place's amenities include garage, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4615 South GRAMERCY Place currently offering any rent specials?
4615 South GRAMERCY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 South GRAMERCY Place pet-friendly?
No, 4615 South GRAMERCY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4615 South GRAMERCY Place offer parking?
Yes, 4615 South GRAMERCY Place offers parking.
Does 4615 South GRAMERCY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 South GRAMERCY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 South GRAMERCY Place have a pool?
No, 4615 South GRAMERCY Place does not have a pool.
Does 4615 South GRAMERCY Place have accessible units?
No, 4615 South GRAMERCY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 South GRAMERCY Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 South GRAMERCY Place does not have units with dishwashers.
