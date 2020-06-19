All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4611 La Mirada Ave

4611 La Mirada Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4611 La Mirada Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Available 01/11/19 Located on La Mirada, a quiet street off Vermont, close to Los Feliz Village, with a ton of restaurants and bars, Silver Lake, the 101, and the Metrolink subway.

This spacious studio is tucked away and quiet but still gets a good amount of sunlight. The kitchen has a full fridge, plenty of cupboards, a stove, and the entire unit has hardwood floors & A/C. There is plenty of closet space and a remodeled bathroom.

The well-kept apartment complex also comes with assigned/gated parking, a pool, and shared laundry.

Call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and take a look today!

Sorry, but we don't allow pets. Service animals ok.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4619291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 La Mirada Ave have any available units?
4611 La Mirada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 La Mirada Ave have?
Some of 4611 La Mirada Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 La Mirada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4611 La Mirada Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 La Mirada Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 La Mirada Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4611 La Mirada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4611 La Mirada Ave does offer parking.
Does 4611 La Mirada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4611 La Mirada Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 La Mirada Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4611 La Mirada Ave has a pool.
Does 4611 La Mirada Ave have accessible units?
No, 4611 La Mirada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 La Mirada Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 La Mirada Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
