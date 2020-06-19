4611 La Mirada Ave

Amenities
Available 01/11/19 Located on La Mirada, a quiet street off Vermont, close to Los Feliz Village, with a ton of restaurants and bars, Silver Lake, the 101, and the Metrolink subway.
This spacious studio is tucked away and quiet but still gets a good amount of sunlight. The kitchen has a full fridge, plenty of cupboards, a stove, and the entire unit has hardwood floors & A/C. There is plenty of closet space and a remodeled bathroom.
The well-kept apartment complex also comes with assigned/gated parking, a pool, and shared laundry.
Call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and take a look today!
Sorry, but we don't allow pets. Service animals ok.
(RLNE4619291)