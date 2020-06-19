4611 La Mirada Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Available 01/11/19 Located on La Mirada, a quiet street off Vermont, close to Los Feliz Village, with a ton of restaurants and bars, Silver Lake, the 101, and the Metrolink subway.



This spacious studio is tucked away and quiet but still gets a good amount of sunlight. The kitchen has a full fridge, plenty of cupboards, a stove, and the entire unit has hardwood floors & A/C. There is plenty of closet space and a remodeled bathroom.



The well-kept apartment complex also comes with assigned/gated parking, a pool, and shared laundry.



Call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and take a look today!



Sorry, but we don't allow pets. Service animals ok.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4619291)