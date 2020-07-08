Rent Calculator
4600 Forman Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4600 Forman Avenue
4600 Forman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4600 Forman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Contact Kathy at 562-900-6959 to schedule appointment to view. Tenant Occupied until 5/15/2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4600 Forman Avenue have any available units?
4600 Forman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4600 Forman Avenue have?
Some of 4600 Forman Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4600 Forman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Forman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Forman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Forman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4600 Forman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Forman Avenue offers parking.
Does 4600 Forman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Forman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Forman Avenue have a pool?
No, 4600 Forman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Forman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4600 Forman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Forman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Forman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
