Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
459 FOREST Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
459 FOREST Avenue
459 Forest Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
459 Forest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights
Amenities
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 459 FOREST Avenue have any available units?
459 FOREST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 459 FOREST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
459 FOREST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 FOREST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 459 FOREST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 459 FOREST Avenue offer parking?
No, 459 FOREST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 459 FOREST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 FOREST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 FOREST Avenue have a pool?
No, 459 FOREST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 459 FOREST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 459 FOREST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 459 FOREST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 FOREST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 FOREST Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 FOREST Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
