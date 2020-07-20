4588 DON MILAGRO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool putting green garage

2017 Custom Built Remodel! This stunning multi level modern designer home has been completely remodeled throughout with incredible panoramic views. The open concept architectural design offers the very best of modern indoor-outdoor SoCal living. Living room with state of the art double-sided fireplace, bamboo floors & impressive windows. Gourmet Chef Kitchen with marble countertops, bar stool seating & stainless steel appliances. Family room with vaulted ceilings and spectacular breath taking views. This home is one of kind with a golf putting green, Lakers design Basketball Court & Waterfall Jacuzzi. The upper Patio Deck is great for relaxation & entertainment. This home is absolutely AMAZING!!!!!!