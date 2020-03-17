All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 30 2019 at 5:06 PM

4570 W Adams Blvd

4570 West Adams Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4570 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed + 1 bath in the heart of West Adams Arts District. This recently renovated unit has brand-new floors, brand new bathroom + kitchen, roof patio & washer + dryer right in the unit. Hungry? It's minutes to the Culver City TJ's and the new food Co-Op. Don't feel like cooking? How about some great food from local restaurants? West Adams has great options! Delicious Pizza, Alta, Adams Coffee, Los Anayas and the newest addition - Mizlala. Easy access to: the beach, Miracle Mile, USC, DTLA, Fairfax, Chinatown. Located near Ballona Creek and the Metro! Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 W Adams Blvd have any available units?
4570 W Adams Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4570 W Adams Blvd have?
Some of 4570 W Adams Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 W Adams Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4570 W Adams Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 W Adams Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4570 W Adams Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4570 W Adams Blvd offer parking?
No, 4570 W Adams Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4570 W Adams Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4570 W Adams Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 W Adams Blvd have a pool?
No, 4570 W Adams Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4570 W Adams Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4570 W Adams Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 W Adams Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4570 W Adams Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
