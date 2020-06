Amenities

Completely remodeled home located in Hillside Village. It is centrally located near DTLA, Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley and minutes to USC Medical Center, Cal State LA and Dodger Stadium. This property has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with 1,010 Sq Ft of living space on a 7,036 Sq Ft lot size. The living room features a fireplace, new flooring, and a bay window. Attached is a one-car garage that features a loft that can be used as an extra usable space.