Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

455 N. Genesee Avenue 202

455 North Genesee Avenue · (323) 655-1282
Location

455 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,550

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
MELROSE AREA SPANISH STYLE BUILDING - Property Id: 293860

MELROSE AREA SPANISH STYLE BUILDING - Upper unit. Unfurnished, Very cute Single Apartment, 1 Bath, 455 N. Genesee Ave., hardwood floors, fridge, stove, crown molding, high ceilings, French windows, laundry room in the building, minimum 1-year lease
Monthly Rent - $1,550.00 a month including utilities
Security Deposit - $1,900.00
Available to move 1st week of July 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/455-n.-genesee-avenue-los-angeles-ca-unit-202/293860
Property Id 293860

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

