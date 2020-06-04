All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

455 N. Genesee Avenue 102

455 North Genesee Avenue · (323) 655-1282
Location

455 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
MELROSE AREA SPANISH STYLE BUILDING - Property Id: 263319

MELROSE AREA SPANISH STYLE BUILDING - Unfurnished, Very cute Single Apartment, 1 Bath, 455 N. Genesee Ave., hardwood floors, fridge, stove, crown molding, high ceilings, French windows, laundry room in the building, minimum 1-year lease
Monthly Rent - $1,550.00 a month including utilities
Security Deposit - $1,900.00
Available for immediate move in

Please call (323) 655-1282 for more information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263319
Property Id 263319

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5706176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 have any available units?
455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 have?
Some of 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 currently offering any rent specials?
455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 is pet friendly.
Does 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 offer parking?
No, 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 does not offer parking.
Does 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 have a pool?
No, 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 does not have a pool.
Does 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 have accessible units?
No, 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 N. Genesee Avenue 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
