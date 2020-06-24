Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4549 Atoll Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4549 Atoll Avenue
4549 Atoll Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4549 Atoll Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, classic 3 bed, 3 bath home in lovely Sherman Oaks. Hardwood floors, all appliances included with nice sized deck, 3 fireplaces and garage parking. Pets allowed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4549 Atoll Avenue have any available units?
4549 Atoll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4549 Atoll Avenue have?
Some of 4549 Atoll Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4549 Atoll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4549 Atoll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 Atoll Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4549 Atoll Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4549 Atoll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4549 Atoll Avenue offers parking.
Does 4549 Atoll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4549 Atoll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 Atoll Avenue have a pool?
No, 4549 Atoll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4549 Atoll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4549 Atoll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 Atoll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4549 Atoll Avenue has units with dishwashers.
