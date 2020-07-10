Rent Calculator
4546 White Oak Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:50 PM
4546 White Oak Avenue
4546 White Oak Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4546 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4546 White Oak Avenue have any available units?
4546 White Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4546 White Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4546 White Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 White Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4546 White Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4546 White Oak Avenue offer parking?
No, 4546 White Oak Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4546 White Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 White Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 White Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 4546 White Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4546 White Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4546 White Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 White Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4546 White Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4546 White Oak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4546 White Oak Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
