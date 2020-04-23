All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

4540 PAULHAN Avenue

4540 Paulhan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Paulhan Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Showings by appointment only. Please contact Travis Bayles at 626.230.4759 or Steven Moran 973.464.4455.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 PAULHAN Avenue have any available units?
4540 PAULHAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 PAULHAN Avenue have?
Some of 4540 PAULHAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 PAULHAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4540 PAULHAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 PAULHAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4540 PAULHAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4540 PAULHAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4540 PAULHAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4540 PAULHAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 PAULHAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 PAULHAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4540 PAULHAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4540 PAULHAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4540 PAULHAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 PAULHAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 PAULHAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
