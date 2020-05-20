All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2020 at 5:41 PM

4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · (323) 287-9878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated apartment with 2 garage parking (additional fee applies) off Laurel Canyon, near the 101 freeway. This upstairs apartment has hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel stove, new cabinets, microwave, curtain rods, A/C in the living room and both bedrooms, updated bathroom/kitchen, and TONS of light! Close to Studio City, Toluca Lake, Burbank, North Hollywood, and much more!

Parking is available in a private garage for 2 cars for an additional $250.00.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
