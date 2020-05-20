4540 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated apartment with 2 garage parking (additional fee applies) off Laurel Canyon, near the 101 freeway. This upstairs apartment has hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel stove, new cabinets, microwave, curtain rods, A/C in the living room and both bedrooms, updated bathroom/kitchen, and TONS of light! Close to Studio City, Toluca Lake, Burbank, North Hollywood, and much more!



Parking is available in a private garage for 2 cars for an additional $250.00.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

