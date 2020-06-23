Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4537 West 11TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4537 West 11TH Place
4537 West 11th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4537 West 11th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Owner is a RE broker.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4537 West 11TH Place have any available units?
4537 West 11TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4537 West 11TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4537 West 11TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 West 11TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4537 West 11TH Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4537 West 11TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 4537 West 11TH Place offers parking.
Does 4537 West 11TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4537 West 11TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 West 11TH Place have a pool?
No, 4537 West 11TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 4537 West 11TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4537 West 11TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 West 11TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4537 West 11TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4537 West 11TH Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4537 West 11TH Place does not have units with air conditioning.
