4533 Colbath Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

4533 Colbath Avenue

4533 Colbath Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4533 Colbath Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Lovely garden-style 1bed/1bath upstairs apt with 1 parking space in the City of Sherman Oaks. Kitchen comes with stove, oven, and dishwasher. Heating and air-conditioning units within the apartment. Newly installed waterproof vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Private balcony area from living room's sliding glass door. Non-smoking apartment building complex. Swimming pool and community laundry room on-site. Great location! Convenient to 101 and 405 freeways, as well as Beverly Glen. Close to Trader Joe's, Ralphs, Gelson's, shopping malls and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Colbath Avenue have any available units?
4533 Colbath Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4533 Colbath Avenue have?
Some of 4533 Colbath Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 Colbath Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Colbath Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Colbath Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4533 Colbath Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4533 Colbath Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4533 Colbath Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4533 Colbath Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 Colbath Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Colbath Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4533 Colbath Avenue has a pool.
Does 4533 Colbath Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4533 Colbath Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Colbath Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 Colbath Avenue has units with dishwashers.
