4533 Colbath Avenue

Lovely garden-style 1bed/1bath upstairs apt with 1 parking space in the City of Sherman Oaks. Kitchen comes with stove, oven, and dishwasher. Heating and air-conditioning units within the apartment. Newly installed waterproof vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Private balcony area from living room's sliding glass door. Non-smoking apartment building complex. Swimming pool and community laundry room on-site. Great location! Convenient to 101 and 405 freeways, as well as Beverly Glen. Close to Trader Joe's, Ralphs, Gelson's, shopping malls and much more!