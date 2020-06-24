Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4530 S Normandie Ave
4530 S Normandie Ave
4530 S Normandie Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4530 S Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Vermont Harbor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4530 S Normandie Ave have any available units?
4530 S Normandie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4530 S Normandie Ave have?
Some of 4530 S Normandie Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 4530 S Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4530 S Normandie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 S Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 S Normandie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4530 S Normandie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4530 S Normandie Ave offers parking.
Does 4530 S Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 S Normandie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 S Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 4530 S Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4530 S Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 4530 S Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 S Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 S Normandie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
