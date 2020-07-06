453 South WILTON Place

Amenities

All utilities covered!Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Walk up through a nice garden, pass through the rosebush lined water fountain, and enter this wonderful building. The units in The Durbin Cottage have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, stone counters, big windows, remodeled kitchens, updated bathrooms, LED lighting, comfortable living room and dining areas with nice windows that allow for light filled rooms that highlight these apartments. The Durbin Cottage is centrally located boarding the edge of Hancock Park and Korea Town just a few blocks to great dining, shopping, entertainment, and the Metro.GAS, WATER, ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN PRICE!All utilities covered!Parking available for additional fee.