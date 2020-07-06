All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

453 South WILTON Place

453 South Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Location

453 South Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
All utilities covered!Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Walk up through a nice garden, pass through the rosebush lined water fountain, and enter this wonderful building. The units in The Durbin Cottage have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, stone counters, big windows, remodeled kitchens, updated bathrooms, LED lighting, comfortable living room and dining areas with nice windows that allow for light filled rooms that highlight these apartments. The Durbin Cottage is centrally located boarding the edge of Hancock Park and Korea Town just a few blocks to great dining, shopping, entertainment, and the Metro.GAS, WATER, ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN PRICE!All utilities covered!Parking available for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 South WILTON Place have any available units?
453 South WILTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 South WILTON Place have?
Some of 453 South WILTON Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 South WILTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
453 South WILTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 South WILTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 453 South WILTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 453 South WILTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 453 South WILTON Place offers parking.
Does 453 South WILTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 South WILTON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 South WILTON Place have a pool?
No, 453 South WILTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 453 South WILTON Place have accessible units?
No, 453 South WILTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 453 South WILTON Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 South WILTON Place does not have units with dishwashers.

