4528 Murietta Avenue

Nice 1bed/1bath apt with 1-car assigned parking in Sherman Oaks. Unit is located on the 1st floor. Kitchen comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. ****Refrigerator was left by previous tenant. New tenant can keep it, but owner is not responsible for future maintenance.**** Central AC air-conditioning and heating system. Freshly painted walls. Nice fireplace in the living room. Living room's sliding door leads to private patio. New waterproof vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Shared laundry room with washer and dryer machines on-site for tenants' convenience. Extremely convenient location: close to the 101 freeway, Westfield Fashion Square Mall, Trader Joe's, parks, schools, hospital and much more!