4528 Murietta Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

4528 Murietta Avenue

4528 Murietta Avenue
Location

4528 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 1bed/1bath apt with 1-car assigned parking in Sherman Oaks. Unit is located on the 1st floor. Kitchen comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. ****Refrigerator was left by previous tenant. New tenant can keep it, but owner is not responsible for future maintenance.**** Central AC air-conditioning and heating system. Freshly painted walls. Nice fireplace in the living room. Living room's sliding door leads to private patio. New waterproof vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Shared laundry room with washer and dryer machines on-site for tenants' convenience. Extremely convenient location: close to the 101 freeway, Westfield Fashion Square Mall, Trader Joe's, parks, schools, hospital and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Murietta Avenue have any available units?
4528 Murietta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 Murietta Avenue have?
Some of 4528 Murietta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Murietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Murietta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Murietta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Murietta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4528 Murietta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Murietta Avenue offers parking.
Does 4528 Murietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4528 Murietta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Murietta Avenue have a pool?
No, 4528 Murietta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Murietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4528 Murietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Murietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Murietta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
