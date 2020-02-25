Rent Calculator
4527 South WILTON Place
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM
4527 South WILTON Place
4527 South Wilton Place
No Longer Available
Location
4527 South Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
LOVELY HOME FOR LEASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4527 South WILTON Place have any available units?
4527 South WILTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4527 South WILTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
4527 South WILTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 South WILTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 4527 South WILTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4527 South WILTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 4527 South WILTON Place offers parking.
Does 4527 South WILTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 South WILTON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 South WILTON Place have a pool?
No, 4527 South WILTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 4527 South WILTON Place have accessible units?
No, 4527 South WILTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 South WILTON Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 South WILTON Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4527 South WILTON Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4527 South WILTON Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
