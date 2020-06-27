All apartments in Los Angeles
4519 Waldo Ct
4519 Waldo Ct

4519 Waldo Court · No Longer Available
Location

4519 Waldo Court, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled House in Nice Hilly Area of Los Angeles! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away from both downtown LA and Pasadena.
Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including Newer Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertops
Unit comes with a Stove, Microwave, and Washer & Dryer
Fully Remodeled Bathroom with High end Glass Shower Doors
Rare property in area to have Central Air & Recessed Lighting throughout the house
There is a Bonus Room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or as an Office
Plenty of parking! Driveway can hold 3 cars and there is street parking out front
Private Backyard to enjoy the views and socal weather! .
Lease price: $3,050 mo. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Wilson: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5038489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Waldo Ct have any available units?
4519 Waldo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 Waldo Ct have?
Some of 4519 Waldo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Waldo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Waldo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Waldo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4519 Waldo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4519 Waldo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Waldo Ct offers parking.
Does 4519 Waldo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4519 Waldo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Waldo Ct have a pool?
No, 4519 Waldo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Waldo Ct have accessible units?
No, 4519 Waldo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Waldo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4519 Waldo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
