4519 Waldo Ct

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled House in Nice Hilly Area of Los Angeles! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away from both downtown LA and Pasadena.

Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including Newer Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertops

Unit comes with a Stove, Microwave, and Washer & Dryer

Fully Remodeled Bathroom with High end Glass Shower Doors

Rare property in area to have Central Air & Recessed Lighting throughout the house

There is a Bonus Room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or as an Office

Plenty of parking! Driveway can hold 3 cars and there is street parking out front

Private Backyard to enjoy the views and socal weather! .

Lease price: $3,050 mo. For more information or to view this property, please contact:

Wilson: tel/text 818-396-7945

Realtor DRE #02086678

Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com

Security deposit amount will depend on credit.

" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"



