All apartments in Los Angeles
4515 San Taela Court
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:14 AM
1 of 1
4515 San Taela Court
4515 San Taela Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
4515 San Taela Court, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
mountain view house, quiet beautiful area by Woodland Hills gulf course, all hardwood floors, fireplace, 3rd room/office
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4515 San Taela Court have any available units?
4515 San Taela Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4515 San Taela Court currently offering any rent specials?
4515 San Taela Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 San Taela Court pet-friendly?
No, 4515 San Taela Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4515 San Taela Court offer parking?
No, 4515 San Taela Court does not offer parking.
Does 4515 San Taela Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 San Taela Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 San Taela Court have a pool?
No, 4515 San Taela Court does not have a pool.
Does 4515 San Taela Court have accessible units?
No, 4515 San Taela Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 San Taela Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 San Taela Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4515 San Taela Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4515 San Taela Court does not have units with air conditioning.
