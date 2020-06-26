Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4507 Caledonia Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4507 Caledonia Way
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4507 Caledonia Way
4507 Caledonia Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4507 Caledonia Way, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have any available units?
4507 Caledonia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4507 Caledonia Way currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Caledonia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Caledonia Way pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way offer parking?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way does not offer parking.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 Caledonia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have a pool?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have accessible units?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College