Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4507 Caledonia Way
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4507 Caledonia Way
4507 N Caledonia Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4507 N Caledonia Way, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have any available units?
4507 Caledonia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4507 Caledonia Way currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Caledonia Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Caledonia Way pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way offer parking?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way does not offer parking.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 Caledonia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have a pool?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have accessible units?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 Caledonia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4507 Caledonia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
