Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Cozy Sherman Oaks Condo in Great Location - Fabulous south of the boulevard condo features: Spacious living room, secured parking, washer and dryer inside the condo with a gas fireplace. Also the condo has brand new carpet and new flooring in the bathroom. This one bedroom one bathroom condo is 540 square feet with a patio. This condo is in the heart of Sherman Oaks and next to Whole Foods and many other restaurants and shopping centers.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $500 off second month's rent on approved credit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4194792)