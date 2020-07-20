4505 Colfax Ave

Amenities

Spacious & Bright End-Unit Townhome Mediterranean style townhome located in the highly desirable Colfax Elementary school district in Studio City. The buildings secured entry opens to a lush courtyard with palm trees and tranquil fountain. The homes main level has an open floor plan with wood floors, high ceilings, and an abundance of windows with plantation shutters, flooding the space with natural light. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar that opens to the spacious dining area and living room. The living space has a sophisticated fireplace, crown molding, and 2 balconies, perfect for cool breezes and outdoor dining. Upstairs there are 2 master suites, both with walk-in closets and high ceilings. The main master bedroom boasts striking beamed ceiling, an additional fireplace and a balcony, making it truly luxurious. Other features include private, attached 2-car garage, washer/dryer in unit.