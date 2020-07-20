All apartments in Los Angeles
4505 Colfax Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4505 Colfax Ave

4505 N Colfax Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4505 N Colfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Description

Spacious & Bright End-Unit Townhome Mediterranean style townhome located in the highly desirable Colfax Elementary school district in Studio City. The buildings secured entry opens to a lush courtyard with palm trees and tranquil fountain. The homes main level has an open floor plan with wood floors, high ceilings, and an abundance of windows with plantation shutters, flooding the space with natural light. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar that opens to the spacious dining area and living room. The living space has a sophisticated fireplace, crown molding, and 2 balconies, perfect for cool breezes and outdoor dining. Upstairs there are 2 master suites, both with walk-in closets and high ceilings. The main master bedroom boasts striking beamed ceiling, an additional fireplace and a balcony, making it truly luxurious. Other features include private, attached 2-car garage, washer/dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Colfax Ave have any available units?
4505 Colfax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4505 Colfax Ave have?
Some of 4505 Colfax Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Colfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Colfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Colfax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4505 Colfax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4505 Colfax Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4505 Colfax Ave offers parking.
Does 4505 Colfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4505 Colfax Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Colfax Ave have a pool?
No, 4505 Colfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4505 Colfax Ave have accessible units?
No, 4505 Colfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Colfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4505 Colfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
