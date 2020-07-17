All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
450 South Venice Boulevard - 16
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:04 AM

450 South Venice Boulevard - 16

450 South Venice Boulevard · (818) 294-0908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

450 South Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 Blocks to Venice Beach! Perfect Location!
-3D VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HH9Q9gVVw7T

PET-FRIENDLY! Parking space included! All bills paid! Laundry Room on-site!

1bed/1bath unit on 2nd level, gas heat, gas stove/oven, full bath tub, large closet space, ceiling fan and lots of natural light

Online rent pay available!

12-month lease (one-month's rent Security Deposit)

Call/text Ken (818-294-0908) or email Ken@JVManage.com to schedule a showing today!
Venice Beach hot spot--3 Blocks to the boardwalk! Farmer's Market across the street! Steps to Venice Canals! Short walk to Abbot Kinney! Keypad access entry, laundry room on-site, parking, on-site building manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 have any available units?
450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 have?
Some of 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 currently offering any rent specials?
450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 is pet friendly.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 offer parking?
Yes, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 offers parking.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 have a pool?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 does not have a pool.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 have accessible units?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 450 South Venice Boulevard - 16?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity