450 South Venice Boulevard - 11

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included carport ceiling fan

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

All Utilities Included w/Rent!!! PETS are welcome! Keypad-entry access! Washer and Dryer on-site! Parking Available



Amazing VENICE BEACH location--steps to Venice Canals, short walk to the Beach and Boardwalk, short walk to all the shops and restaurants on Abbot Kinney!



2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit w/gas heat, ceiling fan, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, natural light, cable-ready

Online rent pay available



One-year lease, Security Deposit is one-month's rent



Contact Ken@JVManage.com to schedule a tour!

Venice Beach hot spot--3 Blocks to the boardwalk! Farmer's Market across the street! Steps to Venice Canals! Short walk to Abbot Kinney! Keypad access entry, laundry room on-site, parking, on-site building manager