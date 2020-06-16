All apartments in Los Angeles
450 South Venice Boulevard - 11

450 South Venice Boulevard · (818) 294-0908
Location

450 South Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
All Utilities Included w/Rent!!! PETS are welcome! Keypad-entry access! Washer and Dryer on-site! Parking Available

Amazing VENICE BEACH location--steps to Venice Canals, short walk to the Beach and Boardwalk, short walk to all the shops and restaurants on Abbot Kinney!

2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit w/gas heat, ceiling fan, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, natural light, cable-ready
Online rent pay available

One-year lease, Security Deposit is one-month's rent

Contact Ken@JVManage.com to schedule a tour!
Venice Beach hot spot--3 Blocks to the boardwalk! Farmer's Market across the street! Steps to Venice Canals! Short walk to Abbot Kinney! Keypad access entry, laundry room on-site, parking, on-site building manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 have any available units?
450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 have?
Some of 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 is pet friendly.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 offer parking?
Yes, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 does offer parking.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 have a pool?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 have accessible units?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
