4499 Via Marisol

Wonderful 2 nice sized bedrooms/1 bath condo located in a very great location ! New wood flooring, new recessed lights, new sink and counter top in bathroom, Spacious living room leads to a private balcony with greenbelt views, Open floor plan, Central air/heat, Two tandem parking spaces in secured subterranean garage, Outdoor pool for your summer, Conveniently located to downtown L. A. South Pasadena, Old Town Pasadena, Gold line, USC Health Sciences Campus, Easy access to Freeway, Make this a must see !