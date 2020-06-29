All apartments in Los Angeles
4499 Via Marisol

4499 Via Marisol · (626) 975-8228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4499 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134C · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 2 nice sized bedrooms/1 bath condo located in a very great location ! New wood flooring, new recessed lights, new sink and counter top in bathroom, Spacious living room leads to a private balcony with greenbelt views, Open floor plan, Central air/heat, Two tandem parking spaces in secured subterranean garage, Outdoor pool for your summer, Conveniently located to downtown L. A. South Pasadena, Old Town Pasadena, Gold line, USC Health Sciences Campus, Easy access to Freeway, Make this a must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4499 Via Marisol have any available units?
4499 Via Marisol has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4499 Via Marisol have?
Some of 4499 Via Marisol's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4499 Via Marisol currently offering any rent specials?
4499 Via Marisol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4499 Via Marisol pet-friendly?
No, 4499 Via Marisol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4499 Via Marisol offer parking?
Yes, 4499 Via Marisol offers parking.
Does 4499 Via Marisol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4499 Via Marisol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4499 Via Marisol have a pool?
Yes, 4499 Via Marisol has a pool.
Does 4499 Via Marisol have accessible units?
No, 4499 Via Marisol does not have accessible units.
Does 4499 Via Marisol have units with dishwashers?
No, 4499 Via Marisol does not have units with dishwashers.
