Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4469 Matilija Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4469 Matilija Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4469 Matilija Ave
4469 Matilija Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4469 Matilija Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4469 matilija ave Sherman oaks ca Available 06/30/20 HOUSE 2000 Sq Ft
ASKING RENT PRICE: $3870
Small Pets Ok
For appointments or more information please call me
by Appointment only 3108008070
(RLNE5617913)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4469 Matilija Ave have any available units?
4469 Matilija Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4469 Matilija Ave have?
Some of 4469 Matilija Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4469 Matilija Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4469 Matilija Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4469 Matilija Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4469 Matilija Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4469 Matilija Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4469 Matilija Ave offers parking.
Does 4469 Matilija Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4469 Matilija Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4469 Matilija Ave have a pool?
No, 4469 Matilija Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4469 Matilija Ave have accessible units?
No, 4469 Matilija Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4469 Matilija Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4469 Matilija Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College