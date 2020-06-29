All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 10 2020

4469 Matilija Ave

4469 Matilija Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4469 Matilija Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
4469 matilija ave Sherman oaks ca Available 06/30/20 HOUSE 2000 Sq Ft
ASKING RENT PRICE: $3870
Small Pets Ok

For appointments or more information please call me

by Appointment only 3108008070

(RLNE5617913)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4469 Matilija Ave have any available units?
4469 Matilija Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4469 Matilija Ave have?
Some of 4469 Matilija Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4469 Matilija Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4469 Matilija Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4469 Matilija Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4469 Matilija Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4469 Matilija Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4469 Matilija Ave offers parking.
Does 4469 Matilija Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4469 Matilija Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4469 Matilija Ave have a pool?
No, 4469 Matilija Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4469 Matilija Ave have accessible units?
No, 4469 Matilija Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4469 Matilija Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4469 Matilija Ave has units with dishwashers.

