4461 W 4th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:20 PM

4461 W 4th Street

4461 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4461 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4461 W 4th Street have any available units?
4461 W 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4461 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4461 W 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4461 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4461 W 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4461 W 4th Street offer parking?
No, 4461 W 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4461 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4461 W 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4461 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 4461 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4461 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 4461 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4461 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4461 W 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4461 W 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4461 W 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

