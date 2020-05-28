445 Linnie Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Venice Canals Bungalow~Live/Work Silicon Beach!



Live/Work on the peaceful Venice Canals...

Wake up and have coffee watching the ducks and birds

on the canal from your deck.

Grab your surf board and walk 2 blocks to the beach...

Walk to Erewon to grab lunch after catching up with your remote work...

Wander over to Abbott Kinney afterwards to meet friends.

The perfect day, everyday.



This 1950s 2 bedroom/1 bathroom bungalow has been renovated a few times and comes with 1 dedicated parking spot and is available furnished or non (with longer lease).

All amenities included if you wish to only bring your toothbrush!



Both bedrooms have quiet and delicious forced air a/c to keep you cool in the summer and cozy in the winter.

W/D & dishwasher in unit. Kitchen windows open onto canal deck.



A magical space in which to create, live, love and enjoy!



No Pets sorry ^..^

NO smoking



Month to month available furnished

Non furnished with 1 year min lease

First, Last, & Security @ sign up.

