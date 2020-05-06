All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

445 Linnie Ave

445 E Linnie Cl · No Longer Available
Location

445 E Linnie Cl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 01/01/20 Venice Canals Bungalow~Live/Work Silicon Beach! - Property Id: 180767

Live/Work on the peaceful Venice Canals...
Wake up and have coffee watching the ducks and birds
on the canal from your deck.
Grab your surf board and walk 2 blocks to the beach...
Walk to Erewon to grab lunch after catching up with your remote work...
Wander over to Abbott Kinney afterwards to meet friends.
The perfect day, everyday.

This 1950s 2 bedroom/1 bathroom bungalow has been renovated a few times and comes with 1 dedicated parking spot and is available furnished or non (with longer lease).
All amenities included if you wish to only bring your toothbrush!

Both bedrooms have quiet and delicious forced air a/c to keep you cool in the summer and cozy in the winter.
W/D & dishwasher in unit. Kitchen windows open onto canal deck.

A magical space in which to create, live, love and enjoy!

No Pets sorry ^..^
NO smoking

Month to month available furnished
Non furnished with 1 year min lease
First, Last, & Security @ sign up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/180767p
Property Id 180767

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5335639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Linnie Ave have any available units?
445 Linnie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Linnie Ave have?
Some of 445 Linnie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Linnie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
445 Linnie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Linnie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 445 Linnie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 445 Linnie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 445 Linnie Ave offers parking.
Does 445 Linnie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Linnie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Linnie Ave have a pool?
No, 445 Linnie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 445 Linnie Ave have accessible units?
No, 445 Linnie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Linnie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Linnie Ave has units with dishwashers.
