4448 Berryman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2+1 Main Cottage, 1+1 second cottage, large Yard, Craftsman house - This Massive 6,600 sq ft Lot has a Front Main House that sits at 910 Square Feet (2+1) and also Includes a Brand New attached ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) as a guest house in the back (1+1). We'd like to rent the property as a package deal including the front main house and attached ADU together. Great Deal for a Family or Friends that want to stay close, but keep the rent and space separate. Front House Features 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath with a Patio and Lanai in back that leads out to a massive Avocado Tree, and Spacious Yard. Originally Built in 1921 on a Quiet Tree Lined Street the Main Home includes Hardwood + Tile Flooring throughout, In-House Laundry, Refrigerator/Freezer, + a nice Vintage-Style Gas Range. A Huge value given its close location to Culver City/Playa Vista. The lot does have a permitted accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in the backyard as previously stated. Price shown is for both houses on the property. The backyard will be shared, but will have a fence separating the front house from the back yard ADU. Available parking for both. Near PLAYA VISTA, CULVER CITY, MARINA DEL REY, PLAYA DEL REY, EL SEGUNDO, LAX, OTIS, LMU. Flexible move in date. Call for an appointment to see it. Pet friendly.



