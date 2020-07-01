All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4448 Berryman.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4448 Berryman
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

4448 Berryman

4448 Berryman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4448 Berryman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2+1 Main Cottage, 1+1 second cottage, large Yard, Craftsman house - This Massive 6,600 sq ft Lot has a Front Main House that sits at 910 Square Feet (2+1) and also Includes a Brand New attached ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) as a guest house in the back (1+1). We'd like to rent the property as a package deal including the front main house and attached ADU together. Great Deal for a Family or Friends that want to stay close, but keep the rent and space separate. Front House Features 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath with a Patio and Lanai in back that leads out to a massive Avocado Tree, and Spacious Yard. Originally Built in 1921 on a Quiet Tree Lined Street the Main Home includes Hardwood + Tile Flooring throughout, In-House Laundry, Refrigerator/Freezer, + a nice Vintage-Style Gas Range. A Huge value given its close location to Culver City/Playa Vista. The lot does have a permitted accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in the backyard as previously stated. Price shown is for both houses on the property. The backyard will be shared, but will have a fence separating the front house from the back yard ADU. Available parking for both. Near PLAYA VISTA, CULVER CITY, MARINA DEL REY, PLAYA DEL REY, EL SEGUNDO, LAX, OTIS, LMU. Flexible move in date. Call for an appointment to see it. Pet friendly.

(RLNE5317471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4448 Berryman have any available units?
4448 Berryman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4448 Berryman have?
Some of 4448 Berryman's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4448 Berryman currently offering any rent specials?
4448 Berryman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4448 Berryman pet-friendly?
Yes, 4448 Berryman is pet friendly.
Does 4448 Berryman offer parking?
Yes, 4448 Berryman offers parking.
Does 4448 Berryman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4448 Berryman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4448 Berryman have a pool?
No, 4448 Berryman does not have a pool.
Does 4448 Berryman have accessible units?
No, 4448 Berryman does not have accessible units.
Does 4448 Berryman have units with dishwashers?
No, 4448 Berryman does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College