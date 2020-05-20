All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4436 Ventura canyon ave 7
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4436 Ventura canyon ave 7

4436 Ventura Canyon Avenue · (818) 335-0951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4436 Ventura Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Bright ,Remodeled one Bedroom one Bath - Property Id: 97827

Bright , nice Large one bedroom on a second floor of a quiet building and neighborhood on a cul de sac street ,totally remodeled ,granite counter ,hardwood floors gas stove and refrigerator Wood Shutter , central air and heat with a one parking space ,walking to Ventura blvd , close to shopping and restaurant, bust stop .Etc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97827
Property Id 97827

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5794719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 have any available units?
4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 have?
Some of 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 is pet friendly.
Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 does offer parking.
Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 have a pool?
No, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 have accessible units?
No, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4436 Ventura canyon ave 7?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity