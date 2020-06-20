443 West 52nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Newly remodeled, unfurnished, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom property centrally located in the heart of Los Angeles. The property is close to downtown LA and is an affordable alternative to student housing at USC only 2 miles away. There is one designated onsite parking spot, one car detached garage, as well as accessible street parking.



The unit is spacious, has laminate floors and tiles, and new dual pane windows throughout. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, garbage disposal, and a stove. Additional features include an open space living room adjacent to the kitchen, a large newly remodeled bathroom, a large master suite with two separate closets, and direct access to a private balcony. The balcony is large, private, and perfect for lounging and entertaining guests. Ceiling fans, AC, and heating units are installed for climate control throughout the property.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and gas. The landlord is responsible for water, sewage, and trash. Wifi access and 24-hour surveillance of the premise are provided by the landlord free of charge. It's a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome (preferably small dogs or cats) however there is a pet deposit. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this home as well. However, there is no smoking allowed inside the units.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Fortyeighth Street Park, Theresa Lindsay Park, and Vermont Sq



