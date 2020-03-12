All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4424 Whitsett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4424 Whitsett Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

4424 Whitsett Avenue

4424 N Whitsett Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4424 N Whitsett Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
The Studio City sophisticated end unit condo at Lumiere you have been waiting to lease is finally here! With a western facing view, you can enjoy your extra-large outdoor patio space to BBQ and watch the sunset. Built in 2009, this elegant 2 bed/2 bath residence boasts a spacious and open floor plan w/ gorgeous Carrera marble floors throughout main areas, stone fireplace, private covered patio, in-home laundry, gourmet kitchen upgraded with gorgeous backsplash, granite counter tops, separate kitchen island w/ bar seating, s/s Electrolux appliances, and large formal dining area perfect for entertaining. The master suite is extremely spacious w/ walk-in closet and soothing master bathroom including Carrera marble oversized bath & separate glass shower. Easy parking w/ 2-car subterranean garage spaces. Don't forget to experience and enjoy the amenities; Zen garden, outdoor fireplace, stone fountain, the indoor fully equipped fitness center and luxurious media room. This complex is very well maintained and the place you will want to call home! Situated in prime Studio City and located just blocks from Beeman Park, Studio City Library, Weddington Golf and Tennis, Ventura Blvd shopping and dining as well and close to Downtown LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Whitsett Avenue have any available units?
4424 Whitsett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Whitsett Avenue have?
Some of 4424 Whitsett Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Whitsett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Whitsett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Whitsett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Whitsett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4424 Whitsett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Whitsett Avenue offers parking.
Does 4424 Whitsett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Whitsett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Whitsett Avenue have a pool?
No, 4424 Whitsett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Whitsett Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4424 Whitsett Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4424 Whitsett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Whitsett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College