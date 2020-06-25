All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 442 S Mariposa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
442 S Mariposa Ave
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

442 S Mariposa Ave

442 South Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

442 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious, 1 bed 1 bath conveniently located in korea town.
The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, elegante appliances and countertops.
The apartment complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegante countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*large bright tiles throughout apartment*

building complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
water gas and trash included!!!

Parking:
one parking spot

this apartmnet is located close to the 101, 110 and 10 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,550.00, DEPOSIT $1,550.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4869292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 S Mariposa Ave have any available units?
442 S Mariposa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 S Mariposa Ave have?
Some of 442 S Mariposa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 S Mariposa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
442 S Mariposa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 S Mariposa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 S Mariposa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 442 S Mariposa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 442 S Mariposa Ave offers parking.
Does 442 S Mariposa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 S Mariposa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 S Mariposa Ave have a pool?
No, 442 S Mariposa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 442 S Mariposa Ave have accessible units?
No, 442 S Mariposa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 442 S Mariposa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 S Mariposa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College