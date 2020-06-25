442 S Mariposa Ave

Amenities

This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious, 1 bed 1 bath conveniently located in korea town.

The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, elegante appliances and countertops.

The apartment complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*elegante countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*large bright tiles throughout apartment*



building complex features:

*wash and dryer on site*



utilities:

water gas and trash included!!!



Parking:

one parking spot



this apartmnet is located close to the 101, 110 and 10 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,550.00, DEPOSIT $1,550.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4869292)