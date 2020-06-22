4416 MELBOURNE Avenue

4416 W Melbourne Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Located within the Los Feliz village. This modern duplex contains 2 bd. + 2 ba. Townhouse style with bedrooms upstairs. Very bright with an openfloor plan. Two parking spaces with a storage area. Patio area. Gated security gate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
