Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
441 W 105th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:17 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
441 W 105th Street
441 West 105th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
441 West 105th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly whole house remodeled with 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths. Move in ready. Long Driveway with gated for safety.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 441 W 105th Street have any available units?
441 W 105th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 441 W 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 W 105th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 W 105th Street pet-friendly?
No, 441 W 105th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 441 W 105th Street offer parking?
Yes, 441 W 105th Street offers parking.
Does 441 W 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 W 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 W 105th Street have a pool?
No, 441 W 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 441 W 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 441 W 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 441 W 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 W 105th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 W 105th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 W 105th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
