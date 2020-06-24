Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
441 South BARRINGTON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
441 South BARRINGTON Avenue
441 South Barrington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
441 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
441 South BARRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
441 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 South BARRINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College