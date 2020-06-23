Rent Calculator
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 5
441 S Rampart Blvd
441 South Rampart Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
441 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About the Unit:
Art Deco Charm
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Natural Light
Stove & Fridge Included
Street Parking Only
No Laundry On Site
About the Building:
Private Living Environment
Centrally Located
Great, Friendly Neighbors
(RLNE3623631)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd have any available units?
441 S Rampart Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 441 S Rampart Blvd have?
Some of 441 S Rampart Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 441 S Rampart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
441 S Rampart Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 S Rampart Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 S Rampart Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd offer parking?
No, 441 S Rampart Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 S Rampart Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd have a pool?
No, 441 S Rampart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 441 S Rampart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 S Rampart Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
