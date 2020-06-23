All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 441 S Rampart Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
441 S Rampart Blvd
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

441 S Rampart Blvd

441 South Rampart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

441 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About the Unit:

Art Deco Charm
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Natural Light
Stove & Fridge Included
Street Parking Only
No Laundry On Site

About the Building:
Private Living Environment
Centrally Located
Great, Friendly Neighbors

(RLNE3623631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 S Rampart Blvd have any available units?
441 S Rampart Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 S Rampart Blvd have?
Some of 441 S Rampart Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 S Rampart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
441 S Rampart Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 S Rampart Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 S Rampart Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd offer parking?
No, 441 S Rampart Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 S Rampart Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd have a pool?
No, 441 S Rampart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 441 S Rampart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 441 S Rampart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 S Rampart Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College