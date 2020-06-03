All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

4404 Cimarron St.

4404 Cimarron Street · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE 7/31 5-7pm COMPLETELY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM +1.5 BATHROOMS IN QUIET FOURPLEX! - This unit is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood near the 10 and 110 freeways.
Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including sleek new Custom Cabinets and Granite Countertops
Brand New Appliances including Gas Stove, Refrigerator, and Microwave
Fully Remodeled Bathrooms with fresh new paint
Coin Laundry available as well as Washer & Dryer hookups inside of unit
Plenty of parking! Unit includes Gated Parking for 1 car and plenty of available street parking
The building is well maintained as shown by new Walkway + New Bark being installed in next few days
Tenant pays for all utilities
Pets will be considered
Lease price: $2,475 with a minimum of a one year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4989916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Cimarron St. have any available units?
4404 Cimarron St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Cimarron St. have?
Some of 4404 Cimarron St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Cimarron St. currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Cimarron St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Cimarron St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4404 Cimarron St. is pet friendly.
Does 4404 Cimarron St. offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Cimarron St. offers parking.
Does 4404 Cimarron St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Cimarron St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Cimarron St. have a pool?
No, 4404 Cimarron St. does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Cimarron St. have accessible units?
No, 4404 Cimarron St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Cimarron St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Cimarron St. does not have units with dishwashers.
