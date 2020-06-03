4404 Cimarron St.

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE 7/31 5-7pm COMPLETELY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM +1.5 BATHROOMS IN QUIET FOURPLEX! - This unit is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood near the 10 and 110 freeways.
Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including sleek new Custom Cabinets and Granite Countertops
Brand New Appliances including Gas Stove, Refrigerator, and Microwave
Fully Remodeled Bathrooms with fresh new paint
Coin Laundry available as well as Washer & Dryer hookups inside of unit
Plenty of parking! Unit includes Gated Parking for 1 car and plenty of available street parking
The building is well maintained as shown by new Walkway + New Bark being installed in next few days
Tenant pays for all utilities
Pets will be considered
Lease price: $2,475 with a minimum of a one year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"
(RLNE4989916)