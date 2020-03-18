All apartments in Los Angeles
4402 S Centinela Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:20 PM

4402 S Centinela Avenue

4402 Centinela Avenue · (909) 974-9888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4402 Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Renovated. 1 bed, 1 bath w/ tub, New windows, new paint, new bathroom, hard wood floor, Large walk-in closet... 1 assigned parking space, coin laundry room in the back of the building. Refrigerator and stove included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have any available units?
4402 S Centinela Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have?
Some of 4402 S Centinela Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 S Centinela Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4402 S Centinela Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 S Centinela Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4402 S Centinela Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4402 S Centinela Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 S Centinela Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have a pool?
No, 4402 S Centinela Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4402 S Centinela Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4402 S Centinela Avenue has units with dishwashers.
