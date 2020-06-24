All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

4402 S Centinela Avenue

4402 S Centinela Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4402 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Renovated. 1 bed, 1 bath w/ tub, Newer windows, one bathroom, hard wood floor, Large walk-in closet... 1 assigned parking space, coin laundry room in the back of the building. Refrigerator and stove are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have any available units?
4402 S Centinela Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have?
Some of 4402 S Centinela Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 S Centinela Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4402 S Centinela Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 S Centinela Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4402 S Centinela Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4402 S Centinela Avenue offers parking.
Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 S Centinela Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have a pool?
No, 4402 S Centinela Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4402 S Centinela Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 S Centinela Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4402 S Centinela Avenue has units with dishwashers.
