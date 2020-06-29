Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 438 E 98th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
438 E 98th St
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
438 E 98th St
438 East 98th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
438 East 98th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Los Angeles city. section 8 welcomed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 438 E 98th St have any available units?
438 E 98th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 438 E 98th St currently offering any rent specials?
438 E 98th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 E 98th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 E 98th St is pet friendly.
Does 438 E 98th St offer parking?
Yes, 438 E 98th St offers parking.
Does 438 E 98th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 E 98th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 E 98th St have a pool?
No, 438 E 98th St does not have a pool.
Does 438 E 98th St have accessible units?
No, 438 E 98th St does not have accessible units.
Does 438 E 98th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 E 98th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 438 E 98th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 E 98th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College