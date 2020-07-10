All apartments in Los Angeles
4353 Troost Avenue
4353 Troost Avenue

4353 Troost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4353 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Colfax Meadows Upstairs 2 + 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4353 Troost Avenue have any available units?
4353 Troost Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4353 Troost Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4353 Troost Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4353 Troost Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4353 Troost Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4353 Troost Avenue offer parking?
No, 4353 Troost Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4353 Troost Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4353 Troost Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4353 Troost Avenue have a pool?
No, 4353 Troost Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4353 Troost Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4353 Troost Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4353 Troost Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4353 Troost Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4353 Troost Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4353 Troost Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

