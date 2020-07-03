All apartments in Los Angeles
435 Detroit
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

435 Detroit

435 South Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

435 South Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,660* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,790* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,830* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,860/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Mid-Wilshire apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this fashionably Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, exquisite living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #LAX247)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-floor laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-24/7 Security
-In-Floor Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

A Few Things To Note

-Photos are from a similar property.
-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Detroit have any available units?
435 Detroit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 Detroit have?
Some of 435 Detroit's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Detroit currently offering any rent specials?
435 Detroit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Detroit pet-friendly?
No, 435 Detroit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 435 Detroit offer parking?
Yes, 435 Detroit offers parking.
Does 435 Detroit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Detroit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Detroit have a pool?
No, 435 Detroit does not have a pool.
Does 435 Detroit have accessible units?
No, 435 Detroit does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Detroit have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Detroit does not have units with dishwashers.

