Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4344 Garthwaite Ave

4344 S Garthwaite Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4344 S Garthwaite Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
oven
Eclectic, Charming Apartment w/ Dining Room/Den - Property Id: 87997

Beautiful boutique 1bedroom 1bathroom with small 2nd room(office/dining/den) apartment in an eclectic vintage Spanish style building located in Leimert Park. You don t want to miss this charmer with an amazing new kitchen and bathroom.

This beautiful kitchen has brown custom cabinets w/ ceramic decorative tile and backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. The Quaint apartment has fresh paint, new electrical wiring, & fixtures, new blinds, laminate flooring and a lot of closet space.
THIS IS A NON-SMOKING BUILDING

SERIOUS INQUIRIES/APPLICANTS ONLY

NO PHONE CALLS FROM REALTORS OR MANAGEMENT COMPANY S
NO SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS
NO PETS/NO EXCEPTIONS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87997
Property Id 87997

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4535547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

