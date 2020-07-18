4344 Garthwaite Ave

Amenities
Eclectic, Charming Apartment w/ Dining Room/Den - Property Id: 87997
Beautiful boutique 1bedroom 1bathroom with small 2nd room(office/dining/den) apartment in an eclectic vintage Spanish style building located in Leimert Park. You don t want to miss this charmer with an amazing new kitchen and bathroom.
This beautiful kitchen has brown custom cabinets w/ ceramic decorative tile and backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. The Quaint apartment has fresh paint, new electrical wiring, & fixtures, new blinds, laminate flooring and a lot of closet space.
THIS IS A NON-SMOKING BUILDING
SERIOUS INQUIRIES/APPLICANTS ONLY
NO PHONE CALLS FROM REALTORS OR MANAGEMENT COMPANY S
NO SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS
NO PETS/NO EXCEPTIONS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87997
Property Id 87997
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4535547)