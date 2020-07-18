4344 Garthwaite Ave

Amenities

Eclectic, Charming Apartment w/ Dining Room/Den - Property Id: 87997



Beautiful boutique 1bedroom 1bathroom with small 2nd room(office/dining/den) apartment in an eclectic vintage Spanish style building located in Leimert Park. You don t want to miss this charmer with an amazing new kitchen and bathroom.



This beautiful kitchen has brown custom cabinets w/ ceramic decorative tile and backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. The Quaint apartment has fresh paint, new electrical wiring, & fixtures, new blinds, laminate flooring and a lot of closet space.

THIS IS A NON-SMOKING BUILDING



SERIOUS INQUIRIES/APPLICANTS ONLY



NO PHONE CALLS FROM REALTORS OR MANAGEMENT COMPANY S

NO SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS

NO PETS/NO EXCEPTIONS

