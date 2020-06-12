Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
434 N La Jolla Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
434 N La Jolla Ave
434 North La Jolla Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
434 North La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
A wonderful community designed for people 62 years of age or older or have a handicap.
Property Features
Laundry room
Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 434 N La Jolla Ave have any available units?
434 N La Jolla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 434 N La Jolla Ave currently offering any rent specials?
434 N La Jolla Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 N La Jolla Ave pet-friendly?
No, 434 N La Jolla Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 434 N La Jolla Ave offer parking?
Yes, 434 N La Jolla Ave offers parking.
Does 434 N La Jolla Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 N La Jolla Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 N La Jolla Ave have a pool?
No, 434 N La Jolla Ave does not have a pool.
Does 434 N La Jolla Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 434 N La Jolla Ave has accessible units.
Does 434 N La Jolla Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 N La Jolla Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 N La Jolla Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 N La Jolla Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
